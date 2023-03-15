Boys hoops All-District selections named By Mark Kramer mark.kramer@baytownsun.com Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Mark Kramermark.kramer@baytownsun.comPort Arthur Memorial, Barbers Hill and Goose Creek Memorial topped the selections to the 17-5A All-District boys basketball team.The Titans and Eagles both had six players chosen, while the Patriots had five.Distinguished HonorCo-MVP’sBryce Smith, Barbers HillKe’Andre Jones, PAMOffensive Player of the YearIan Eberhardt, PN-GDefensive Player of the YearDiamon Maloney, GCMNewcomer of the YearEvan Egans, CrosbyCoach of the YearAlden Lewis, PABarbers HillFirst TeamPeyton WhittingtonJaden WilliamsSecond TeamHunter BunnCaleb KnightAidian WilliamsCrosbyFirst TeamZachias DavisSecond TeamDylan BanksGCMFirst TeamDekadrian Wise Second TeamBrian SamuelZa’Von SpencerTavion GaddisLeeFirst TeamKylan Williams Second TeamMason ComptonNederlandFirst TeamDJ FrancisSecond TeamLuke Harrison PAMFirst TeamCam BryantAmir YoungMaurion EdwardsJordan CashmereSecond TeamKendall HillstockPN-GFirst TeamToryan HintonSecond TeamBobby NguyenSterlingFirst TeamDre CharlotSecond TeamJohnny Daniels Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 