Election 2022 voting times and locations Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 8 General ElectionEarly voting informationYou may vote at any location in the county where you are registered to vote.Harris CountyEarly voting is open7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 24-29Noon- 7 p.m. Oct 307 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4Nearby early voting locations are:Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St., BaytownJ.D. J.D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, BaytownSan Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Drive, HighlandsFor a complete list of locations, click hereFor complete Harris County voting information, go to HarrisVotes.comChambers CountyEarly voting is open8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24-287 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4West side voting locations are:Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont BelvieuCedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, BaytownCove Community Building, 5757 FM 565, Cove Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Sun Weekly Survey Does misinformation spread extremism, hate? Latest News Election 2022 voting times and locations Letters to the Editor Supporting Chuck Crews, Questioning Larry Tidwell's research ability Oct 19, 2022 Thank you to first responders/health care - Letter to the Editor Oct 19, 2022 Letter to the Editor -- Questioning Dem. Candidate Crews Oct 14, 2022 Letter to the Editor - Safe or not safe? Oct 14, 2022 Babin newsletter full of lies Oct 12, 2022 Waiting for asbestos settlement - Letter to the editor Oct 5, 2022 Busing - Letter to the editor Updated Oct 7, 2022 Candidate asking for support Updated Oct 5, 2022 