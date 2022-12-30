Baytonians share their New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Baytown Sun is carrying on its tradition of asking local folks to share their New Year’s Resolutions. Here are a few of the resolutions for 2023:
Baytonians share their New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Baytown Sun is carrying on its tradition of asking local folks to share their New Year’s Resolutions. Here are a few of the resolutions for 2023:
Bert Marshall, Baytown citizen
My sincere New Year’s Resolution is to help the Parks Department and Tourism make Baytown a better place to live, raise a family, and buy a home. I hope to make Baytown a better place.
Mike Wilson, Texas First Bank senior vice president
In 2023, I resolve to pray more every day for the folks that I know are hurting - physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I will pray that God gives them the strength to overcome their pain and I will pray for them to trust in His love and accept His healing grace.
Al Richard, Baytown Kiwanis assistant secretary and Texas-Oklahoma District secretary
For 2023, I resolve to continue to have a positive attitude when it comes to watching the Astros every day of the season. I took a vow of positivity during the last month of the 2022 season, and it paid off with a world series title. Hopefully, my positive attitude will bring us another title in ‘23.
Tracey Wheeler, president and CEO of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce
My New Year’s Resolution is to live a balanced life, learn some and think some and sing and dance and play and work every day.
Harvey Oyler, Kiwanis Club of Baytown member
In 2023, I resolve to begin traveling again. Following my retirement in 2016, my wife and I took four international vacations, and then the pandemic shut us down. So, beginning in January, we will plan out new adventures.
Virginia Miller, Kiwanis Club of Baytown member
I guess my resolution is for there to be more peace for all of us. We know there have been changes in our lives and we know that our faith and those that have blessed us during the year is what keep us thankful. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy until we meet again.
Jackie Medcalf, San Jacinto River Coalition director
In 2023, we will keep pushing for the cleanup of the Waste Pits so that our kids and their kids will be able to boat and fish in the San Jac (River) without worrying about their health.
Jacob Powell, District 5 councilman
Although I don’t miss the pandemic, I do miss the less busy schedule. In 2023, I would like to spend more time biking, reading, and enjoying the great outdoors with my family.
Sarah Graham, District 2 councilwoman
My goal is this year is to become fluent enough in Spanish to be able to hold conversations within 12 months’ time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.