Darrel Harold Klaus passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sterling-White Funeral Home.
Darrel Harold Klaus, 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.
Darrel was born the youngest of nine boys to Fred Ewall Klaus and Lydia Henrietta (Danhaus) Klaus in Baytown, Texas. Darrel and his brothers spent their early years on a cotton farm, and he would often recount the mischief he and his brothers would find around the farm.
Darrel graduated from Robert E. Lee High school in 1966. In 1968, Darrel felt the call to serve and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He did a tour in Vietnam before settling back down in Texas. Darrel was a proud Marine and kept up with his battle buddies for life.
After returning from the war, Darrel met the love of his life, Rebecca Hales at the Garner State Park Dance in August of 1970, they were married in May of the following year. They settled in Old River where Darrel would spend the rest of his career working at Exxon and the two would raise their son, Wesley. Darrel had a servant’s heart and continued to serve his community in various ways including his time as a city councilman in Mont Belvieu.
Following their retirement, Darrel and Becky moved to the mountains of Northwest Arkansas and spent nearly a decade in the area before moving back to Mont Belvieu. As always, they met many lifelong friends in the region.
Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lydia Klaus; brothers Ervin Klaus and wife Dorothy, Roy Lee Klaus and wife Delores, Charles Klaus and wife Carol, Fred Klaus, Calvin Klaus, Robert Klaus, sister-in-law Doreen Klaus and countless nieces and nephews.
Darrel is survived by his wife Rebecca, son and daughter-in-law Wesley and Heaven Klaus, granddaughter Callie Hanson, brothers Kenneth and Lynwood Klaus, sister-in-laws Jean, Marilyn, and O’Shan Klaus, and countless family members and friends.
