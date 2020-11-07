If anyone has wondered how or why they pay a “processing fee” for a ticket bought via an online service for a high school or junior school sports contest well the answer is simple:
The company providing the service needs to make money too – especially during a pandemic that has thrown the sports world into a new way of approaching things.
When purchasing a ticket online, one is subject to the cost of ticket – per the school’s decision of price – plus a
processing fee for the company providing the service, plus a varied percentage of that cost that goes to the credit card service that allows for the transaction to take place.
Goose Creek CISD, works with Hometown Ticketing, which provides that possibility, that charges $1 per the purchase of each ticket. Then tack on an additional 2.9 percent that goes to the credit card company – plus thirty cents – essentially an additional $0.39 cents per dollar which increases in value.
“GCCISD Athletics Department has only worked with Hometown Ticketing this year when touchless ticketing was necessary for the safety of those attending,” GCCISD’s Director of Communications Susan Passmore said. “This service also helps us keep an accurate count of tickets sold.”
The count accuracy helps determine crowd numbers when attendance limitations are in place due to COVID-19.
Passmore added that Lee Martinez, GCCISD’s athletic director, checked with several other services and said they were all about the same prices.
“Hometown Ticketing is used by several other districts in the area,” Passmore said. “We do not know if we will use a service when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.”
Katy ISD uses ETIX and all tickets purchased require a 10 percent processing fee.
That would mean that a $2 junior school sports ticket would include a $0.20 processing fee for a total of $2.20 per those charges per purchase sans the charge for the credit card companies.
However, compare that to GCCISD where a $2 junior school ticket would cost $3 for a 50 percent bump. Throw in the credit card company charge of 2.9 percent plus $0.30, and a purchase of three tickets - $6 – would add up to $9.58 or essentially the cost of nearly buying 4.5 tickets. Fees essentially add up to 60 percent of the original ticket cost.
For a $5 football ticket at GCCISD one would pay $6 with the processing fee plus the credit cards fees to pay approximately $6.45. The district charges $4 for adults to attend volleyball matches while $2 are requited for a child to enter.
With a flat fee of 10 percent, that cost would decrease to $5.95.
Lorien Luehrs, president of Hometown Ticketing, claims that the flat rate is more “transparent” than charging a percentage.
“A lot of our competitors charge a percentage which isn’t sustainable, and we wanted to have that high level of customer service for our clients,” Luehrs said. “If you go to a Fandango, Amazon or any other service … we are very comparable and a lot of cheaper than those transactions. Everything we do really balances out in the day-to-day.”
Luehrs said that over the course of the year, the flat rate favors the customer especially with higher ticket prices.
To Luehrs’ point, a person can buy a $1 or $50 ticket and either way the customer will always pay $1. If a company charges a percentage of say 10 percent, those costs would be $0.10 or $5.
The $1 goes toward the company and the value includes technical support and the use of an app plus other incidentals.
Hometown Ticketing is essentially a liaison between the credit card companies and the fans/schools in order to make this type of transaction happen.
When asked if Hometown Ticketing has asked customers their preference of how they can charged, Luehrs’ answer was no. When the subject of which method would likely be supported – a $1.00 flat rate or a percentage of a sale on a $2 ticket, which was either $3 versus $2.20 at 10 percent – Luehrs focused on transparency.
“We haven’t done any formal surveys,” Luehrs said. “I have no idea what people would say. I’m not going to a junior high game. I want to provide the most value to the schools that are my clients.”
As the price of an online purchase goes up, the processing fee’s weight of percentage goes down. For instance, if a family buys five tickets at $5, the total would be $30. Yet, with a flat rate, 10 percent fee instead of the $1 charge, the final tally for those tickets would $27.50 sans the credit card charges.
Some have taken the percentage route, such as Katy ISD which see a 10 percent processing fee additional charge for tickets.
“A special link is provided to parents and another link to the students to purchase tickets online,” Maria Dipetta, Director of Communications for Katy ISD, said. “Game day we sell tickets at the ticket booth cash and credit. There is no additional cost at the box office.”
Barbers Hill ISD also uses Hometown Ticketing for its online service.
“We began working with Hometown Ticketing when planning our COVID safety procedures for athletic events,” Jami Navarre, Director of Community Relations for BHISD, said. “Online ticketing provides a touch free transaction for our spectators, but they may also purchase tickets at the gate at face value. In addition to online ticketing, we also provide a live feed for Varsity football and volleyball games, which is all new this year due to COVID.
“Hometown Ticketing provides the online ticketing service, and any additional fees go directly to them. They do not receive any funds from the district. We are aware that the processing fee isn’t ideal because many of us are parents of athletes as well, but we do provide cheaper ticket pricing than the majority of districts which hopefully helps.”
BHISD charges $3 per adult and $2 for students to volleyball games and a flat $6 for football games at the gate.
Junior School games are free for admission for both home and away BHISD events.
Some districts allow for only online ticket purchasing while others, like Anahuac ISD, solely provide in-person, at the gate ticket sales.
“If they pay cash at the gate it’s up to the school to charge any fees,” Luehrs said, noting she is not aware of any districts that are currently doing that. “We know it’s a unique time right now and taking the move to digital ticketing for the first time due to restrictions and we want to provide our service as a solution.”
Hometown Ticketing is based in Columbus, Ohio with other offices scattered across the country and has been in business since 2015.
