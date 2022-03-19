With the old Citizens Bank on Texas Avenue on its way to a new life at the City of Baytown’s Utility Billing Office, some have wondered about the limestone façade that defined the building for many years.
Workers from Construction Masters of Houston are currently demolishing the old bank and will rebuild it. In February, council awarded the company a contract for the job for $3.4 million. Hill International, Inc. was also hired to perform construction management and inspection services for $181,875.
The limestone façade is said to have come from the same quarry used in the construction of the San Jacinto Monument.
Former Baytown Councilman Bob Hoskins has referred to this in the past.
“I recall back in the 1960s when my parents were talking about that. There was something said that it came from the same quarry as the Monument did,” Hoskins said. “I have heard that from several different routes that the limestone came from, or that type of stone came from (the same quarry).”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, explained why the façade is being removed.
“The façade was removed as part of the reconstruction of the building,” Calder said. “There would have been too much damage to it to reuse it. So, a new façade, with a similar look as the original, will replace it.”
Calder added that a portion of the old façade will be displayed in the new Utility Services Building once it is completed.
Andrea Brinkley, the city’s capital projects assistant director, spoke about the bank’s façade at the Feb. 10 council meeting. Brinkley said the city sought ways to lower the renovation costs and opted to include new masonry since the historic limestone had many cracks. She also said adding new masonry that will match the former limestone and granite would save about $375,000.
Councilman Chris Presley, who represents District 2 where the old bank resides, commented on the façade being removed and replaced.
“The primary objective was to address the dilapidated, dangerous structure and a new building to be erected on the very same site,” Presley said. “The history of that site remains, and to create a replica faced like the original, to me, that was the best option available. It also provides a way for dozens of city employees to come to the area on a daily basis. It is going to be a fantastic structure and a replica façade. It is going to be about a half a million dollars of taxpayer savings by taking that option.”
When he was on council, Hoskins said they discussed efforts to save as much of the building’s originality as possible.
“There are a lot of people that have been through that bank and a lot of Baytown people that, from the time they were little, would love to go back in there,” Hoskins said. “It is real easy just to get up there on council and have the engineers and contractors come in there and say, well it is too easy just to go and tear things down and start all over. It would be more cost-effective to do that. But you are destroying the history behind it. I think we should pay a little more to preserve the history in this town.”
Hoskins added he understands the need for a new utility facility for city employees. He added that he does not know all of the mechanics and engineering behind the idea to remove the façade.
“When you get into the mechanics of it, it is really just a stone block,” he said. “There is always some way to take the stone block off and reuse it or put it back. But I could not answer that for sure unless I could see behind that stone wall to see what it is attached to. There could be fasteners in there that are rusted through because there quite a bit of rust in there. But I am disappointed they did not make an extra effort to save it.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the bank March 9. It is expected to open for business in October 2023.
