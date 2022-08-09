During his summer break from Lee College, Jayden Marron made a difference in the community by working at the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide outpatient therapeutic, vocational, social skill training and recreational services for persons with disabilities or injuries and support services for their families.
Marron, a sophomore studying exercise science, is among a group of college students chosen to participate in the 2022 ExxonMobil Foundation Community Summer Jobs Program, which provides exemplary students with eight-week internships at deserving local nonprofit agencies, offering much needed support while also gaining valuable work experience. The paid internships, made possible by the ExxonMobil Foundation, create an opportunity for students to make a significant impact while learning about the valuable role nonprofits play in our community.
Jayden’s supervisor at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, Bill Juch, said the following:
“Working with Jayden has been a refreshing experience; he is young, motivated, hardworking, and takes supreme accountability over his work. Jayden has been a positive motivator and influence in the clinic, and we are all pleased to have gotten to know him over this summer. I know he will be successful at whatever he dedicates himself to.”
• Agencies in Harris and Montgomery Counties receive grants to hire college interns
• Positions provide summer assistance for local organizations
• Paid internships offer valuable work experience for college students with community impact
The ExxonMobil Foundation is providing nearly $100,000 in grants to 36 select nonprofit organizations in Harris and Montgomery Counties as part of its Community Summer Jobs Program. The Foundation’s grants will be used to hire paid college interns that fulfill critical needs at each organization for eight weeks through the summer.
ExxonMobil Foundation’s Community Summer Jobs Program provides participating students with opportunities to gain valuable work experience serving nonprofit organizations while also helping meet the needs of the Greater Houston community. The interns will complete a group service project benefiting one of the nonprofit agencies, and collectively participate in professional development sessions.
“Through this unique program, the ExxonMobil Foundation provides support to Houston-area nonprofits while engaging young adults with meaningful work opportunities,” said Kevin Murphy, president of the ExxonMobil Foundation. “Students serve as an invaluable resource for nonprofits, and the experience often instills participants’ desires to support local nonprofits throughout their lifetimes, whether through professional or personal commitments.”
Paid internship positions feature a broad variety of activities from coordinating major fundraising initiatives and leading educational programs for youth to contributing to conservation and land management plans and rehabilitating wildlife.
Participating students range from rising sophomores to seniors at universities across Texas and beyond, including Texas A&M University, University of Houston, Brown University, The College of William and Mary, and the University of Michigan.
“The ExxonMobil Foundation Community Summer Jobs Program is a powerful resource for the Greater Houston community, and we are so honored to participate this year,” said Monica Bomkamp Enia, president of Education for Tomorrow Alliance. “We have worked with amazing students through this program in the past who have made lasting contributions to our organization and the community. I have no doubt we will see similar impacts this summer.”
Since the program began, the ExxonMobil Foundation has sponsored more than 1,200 internships in the Greater Houston area.
For more information on the ExxonMobil Foundation Community Summer Jobs Program, visit www.csjphouston.org.
