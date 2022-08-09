Intern Jayden Marron

From left: Bill Juch, Jayden’s supervisor at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center; CSJP intern Jayden Marron; and Gerard Monsivaiz, Community Relations Manager at ExxonMobil.

 Submitted photo

During his summer break from Lee College, Jayden Marron made a difference in the community by working at the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide outpatient therapeutic, vocational, social skill training and recreational services for persons with disabilities or injuries and support services for their families.

Marron, a sophomore studying exercise science, is among a group of college students chosen to participate in the 2022 ExxonMobil Foundation Community Summer Jobs Program, which provides exemplary students with eight-week internships at deserving local nonprofit agencies, offering much needed support while also gaining valuable work experience. The paid internships, made possible by the ExxonMobil Foundation, create an opportunity for students to make a significant impact while learning about the valuable role nonprofits play in our community.

