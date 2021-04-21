Cecile Geraldine (Gigi) Gieger passed away April 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd., Baytown, TX 77520.
Cecile Geraldine (Gigi) Gieger, 94, of Baytown, Texas passed away April 16, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas on May 29, 1926, to Quincy and Clara Gieger.
Cecile was a Research Librarian for Exxon for over 40 years. She loved to Play Bridge and travel. She was a long time member of Memorial Baptist Church and sang in the Choir, and she volunteered with the Church’s Prison Ministry. Cecile was also a long-time volunteer for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. She was a very private person, had a very close circle of family and friends, was a very joyous person, and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quincy and Clara Gieger, and by her sister, Marie G. Musick.
Cecile is survived by her nephew, Steve Musick and wife Lynne; by her niece, Lynn Kesterson and husband David; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Joy Kesterson, Grace Kesterson, Khristian Kesterson, Michaeline Musick, and Clara Musick; great-great-nephew, Julian Mourles and great-great-niece, Eleanor Kesterson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd., Baytown, TX 77520.
