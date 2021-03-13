“In the “Panel emotions run high despite new facilitator” story that ran March 11, 2021, Committee member Teclesha Blanchard was wearing a T-shirt that listed the names of several civil rights leaders including Malcolm X, with no images, and she did not approach Marga Matthews in any manner whether aggressive or otherwise as Matthews previously claimed. This is evidenced with the fact that social distancing orders were in place, officers and district employees were present and would not have allowed such behavior to take place.”
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- In the swing of things
- Customers still subject to business mask rules
- COVID precautions in place at Sterling Municipal Library
- Bayland petition aims for vote
- City officials livid over prospect of Bayland petition
- City addresses questions on Bayland Island financing
- Grant allows city to expand flood prevention plans
- Development details locked down
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.