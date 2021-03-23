There are two ways to look at things,
A right way and a wrong;
One billowy with many sighs,
And one made smooth with song.
Still it is not for us to say
Which way is wrong or right
Though we incline towards the one
That gives us most delight.
Now if you take the other way,
As millions more have done,
You know what the old proverb says
About—“no fool no fun.”
Indeed the more there are of you
To fight at things and fuss,
The merrier it makes her way,
The more of fun for us.
It is a jolly sight to see
You fellows suck your thumbs,
The tall ones wanting pnders,
The short ones wanting plums.
Oh, yes, we recognize our right
To act and feel that way,
For Providence so ordered it
To cheer us every day.
It’s just the way we look at things
That cuts life cares in half;
And half cares are no cares at all,
Except to make us laugh;
And laughter catches, don’t you know,
And spread for miles and miles
Until at last both ends of life
Are wreathed alike in smiles.
John P. Sjolander, the Bard of Cedar Bayou, published hundreds of poems in newspapers throughout Texas and nationwide. This one appears exactly as it was printed in the Galveston Tribune on November 4, 1899.
