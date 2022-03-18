Gary Lynn Martin passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas. Funeral service will follow and begin at 12 p.m. Burial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038.
Gary Lynn Martin (Pepaw, Slick and Marden) was born October 28th, 1947, he passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2022, at his home in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Palestine, Texas to Emmett and Claudene Martin, and graduated in 1965 from Galena Park High School. He was married to Sandy Martin for 34 years and had two daughters Nicki Stubbs of Atascocita, Texas and Jana Pellerin-Martin of Baytown, Texas. His current wife Karen of 17 years with her son Logan Berry and daughter Mariah Pool.
He joined the Air Force after graduation and served for four years. He also had a 34-year career in the chemical industry working for Lyondell Chemical.
He had a passion for all sports especially his home teams (Texans, Rockets and the Astros), and also local high schools sport teams where his son and grandsons played. He was an avid golfer and always had a set tee time with his golf buddies. When he retired and no longer was playing, he was supporting his daughter, Mariah and grandson, Braeden on the golf course.
He is preceded in rest by his parents, sister-in-law Sharon Balke, niece Karen Herzik, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Karen Martin of Baytown, Texas, daughter Nicki Stubbs and husband Don Stubbs of Atascocita, Texas, daughter Jana Pellerin-Martin and daughter-in-law DeAnna Pellerin-Martin of Baytown, Texas, son Logan Berry of Baytown, Texas, daughter Mariah Pool of Baytown, TX, brother Kimmy Martin and sister-in-law Patricia Martin of Sedalia, Missouri, brother-in-law Paul Berry and sister-in-law Gina Berry of Baytown, Texas, grandsons Braeden and Holden Stubbs, granddaughter Penelope Pool, nieces Dawn Martin, Brooklyn Balke, Kristen Peeples, Emily Berry, nephews Brandon Martin, Andrew Martin, Cody Martin, Dalton Berry and many other family members and friends.
