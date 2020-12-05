There are a number of closures to be aware of in relation to Grand Parkway construction project.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, there will be a single left lane closure on Highway 99 southbound between Interstate 10 and Kilgore Parkway. The closure will remain in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday next week.
Ongoing closures for 24 hours include a U-Turn at Highway 99 westbound at Business 146 eastbound. There is an east and westbound closure of Highway 99 U-turns at FM 1405. The U-turn will be closed at Highway 99 eastbound between FM 1405 and Fisher Road. The last is on Wismer Drive between Business 146 eastbound and westbound.
In Mont Belvieu, there will be a right lane closure southbound and northbound near Eagle Drive through Saturday and Monday through Saturday of next week. There is also a flagging operation on FM 565 from Monday through Saturday of next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
