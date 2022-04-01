Gary Wayne Jennings, Sr. went home to be with the lord on March 29, 2022. A memorial and private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Gary Wayne Jennings Sr., age 68, went home to be with the lord on March 29, 2022. Gary, known as “Pops” to many, was born on June 10, 1953 in Corona, California to Margaret and Charles Jennings.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching the history channel, building things and spending time with his friends and family, including his Bayer (Covestro) family.
He was strong in his faith in God, he was generous, kind, loving and there was nothing he couldn’t fix. He loved to tell stories and loved to travel. He never met a stranger and was the best listener. He genuinely wanted to learn as much as possible about every person he met.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brad Jennings; granddaughter, Shawnda Goynes; and his beloved wife, Deanna Kay Jennings.
Gary is survived by his brother, Thad and wife Patti; sisters, Merry Gamblin and husband Sam, Sherry Emanuel and husband Joe; children Gary Jennings II and wife, Kera, Kari Dare, Kent LeDoux and wife, Diane, Cindy Goynes and husband, Don, Tracy Wainscott, Mark Vasquez, Laurie Steubing and husband, Fred, Jason Vasquez and wife Stacey; 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends.
A special heartfelt thank you from his family to Dr. Selby Oberton and the entire staff at St. Lukes Hospital in the Medical Center for all the care, friendship and compassion over the past few years.
A memorial and private graveside service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.