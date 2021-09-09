Ordinary days. We pass through them before we realize there are way more piled up behind us than there are ahead. As I was puttering around the house doing, well, something ordinary, I thought of the title of a book by Ann Howard Creel, called, “The Magic of Ordinary Days.” Is there magic in those pages we flip through quickly to get to the next chapter in our lives? It is easy to take routine days for granted. We don’t stop and realize there is magic in them until some event alters their steady rhythm.
It can come like a lightning bolt out of the blue-that unexpected event that can alter your reality. A health issue, a divorce, a catastrophic event, are a few that can create havoc in the comfortable routine of our days. Most of the time it takes us by surprise, or we choose to ignore the signs it is brewing.
If you have ever taken a fall, you know that you usually never see it coming. One minute you are up, and the next you are on the ground. My cousin teaches in a prison, and one phrase she has picked up from her students is, “What the what?” That is how you feel when the rug is pulled out from under you.
There is no way to prepare yourself for it. It would be traumatic if you knew it was going to happen. Sometimes we wish we had a clue, at least. The birds can be singing, the sun shining, and then the storm hits. The thing is, we need to bask in those lovely sunny days. We have to realize that they are not guaranteed; they are a gift.
This Saturday, we remember the terrorist attack on the twin towers. On Sept. 11, 2001, those people were at work at their desks when their world exploded in a fiery crash. Others were walking below, following the routine of their daily lives when debris and ash rained down on their heads. No one could have predicted such a thing could happen. But it did.
People who have had a brush with death and survive it, say they see life in a different way. Loved ones become more precious to them and they find new meaning in their existence. We need to look for that revelation without having a catastrophe to make it clear to us.
Do we stop and thank God for each day, regardless of what it holds for us; for the people in it who love us, for all the blessings we have? Idyllic or ordinary, catastrophic or calm, each day is worthy of thanks.
We cannot, however, walk around waiting for the axe to fall. Some people are afraid to live because they wait in the shadow of impending doom. Rather, we must walk that road in joy and peace, stopping to smell the flowers, offer a hand to one in need, and love largely and well.
If we do fall, then we have all those calm and carefree days to cushion us, and the hand of the Lord to help us up. Therefore, we should not fear the falling, but look forward to getting back to those magic, ordinary times so we can appreciate and make the most of them.
Happiness has been defined as finding snippets of joy, even when things are the worst. Look for the magic in each day, ordinary or otherwise. It is there.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
