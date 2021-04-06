A couple known for helping others in the community found themselves in need of assistance early Easter Sunday morning when the Beach City home of Lee and Leila Bates burned.
Beach City Fire Chief Pat McDonald said the call came in at 1:50 a.m. that the home on Cedar Gully Road was burning.
No one was injured in the fire, but McDonald said the fire department was on site for 12 hours battling the stubborn blaze. While part of the house was left standing, he said it appeared to be a total loss.
McDonald said the fire appeared to start in the outdoor kitchen, but he could not tell exactly what caused it. It had been used earlier in the day.
Since Beach City does not have fire hydrants, McDonald said 10 tanker trucks were called in from departments in west and mid-Chambers County and even Highlands, Crosby and Liberty County.
Fire trucks and personnel from Cove, Old River, Mont Belvieu and Baytown joined in fighting the fire.
“We really appreciate all the help we get whenever there’s a fire,” he said.
Lee and Leila Bates were the Baytown Sun Citizens of the Year in 2018.
They are active across the community and are especially known for the tradition of their business, Bates Collision Center, giving a refurbished car to a parent in need each Christmas at each of its locations.
McDonald said fighting a fire wasn’t how he planned to spend Easter Sunday.
“We’re here to provide service to others and I guess on an Easter Sunday there can’t be much more to ask than to help out families in their need,” McDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.