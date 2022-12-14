Goose Creek CISD officials say they are doing more than what is required by the Texas Education Agency when it comes to preventing bullying.
Dr. Demetrius McCall, deputy superintendent for administrative services, Dr. Precious Reimonenq, director of social-emotional learning and student wellness, and Student Services director Carrie Smith provided the board with an update on their anti-bullying committee at the district level.
Reimonenq said they have to get all of their guidance from TEA. After the Texas 86th Legislature passed Senate Bill 11, which requires public schools to conduct a behavioral threat assessment and collect relevant data on its effectiveness, Reimonenq said the district began to form its district-level safety committee. In March, she said TEA provided what the committee should look like at the campus level.
The TEA sent more guidance on Oct. 28, 2022, Reimonenq said. However, Reimonenq said they have given multiple presentations to the board, including Mondays. In addition, the committee has also hosted district-level committee meetings starting in August 2021 until the present.
“We did all of this work essentially without the guidance of TEA,” Reimonenq said. “We worked really hard, and our campuses have come out every single month to showcase all of the work they have done on campus to prevent bullying.”
Reimonenq said the TEA guidelines received in October were much shorter than the March guidelines.
“What happened is the first information we received for our proposed minimum standards was very specific,” she said.
“Once they received the public comment, they came back and gave us a proposal that is very general, which provides flexibility and autonomy for all school district committee meetings and their members. Reimonenq said. “Of course, there are various sizes throughout the state.”
Reimonenq said both proposals require explicit instruction on teaching bullying and providing interventions, an age-appropriate survey, anonymous bullying reporting, a rubric/checklist for assessing alleged bullying incidents, and a campus-level committee that addresses bullying by focusing on prevention, health and wellness initiatives.
“When we look back at the committee’s work and TEA’s minimum standards, we have provided explicit instruction on teaching bullying and provided interventions, we’ve always done that,” she said. “We instituted an age-appropriate survey last school year. And we’ve always had anonymous bullying reporting in the school district. Our great communications department, at the beginning of last year, utilized TEA’s information on Safe Schools and created a rubric that went out to all of our families about how we assess alleged bullying incidents.”
Reimonenq said they also launched Student Voice in conjunction with their work with the Student Advocacy Committee. The surveys were given to the students in third through 12th grade in spring 2022 and they held student roundtables for the same grade-level students during the same time period.
The committee also presented Student Voice Data, based on survey information, to various groups – district anti-bullying committee, student advocacy groups, district administrator meetings, and campus instructional leadership teams.
“We are ahead of the game,” Reimonenq said. “I have to say this is Goose Creek’s standard for success, which goes above TEA’s minimum standards because a district-level committee is not even recommended in any of the proposed standards from TEA.”
Last school year, the district launched Unity Day 2022 and received national attention from the National Bullying Prevention Center. The district is now beginning its Start with Hello program, which is the Sandy Hook Promise. They took a subcommittee from their big-district level committee and identified a student ambassador program.
“We wanted to get on track with ensuring that we have ambassador programs at our campuses,” Reimonenq said.
The Start with Hello training started in the fall, and different campuses are being trained now, and in January, Reimonenq said.
In February, they will launch Random Acts of Kindness Week from February 13 through 17.
“Again, we always want to stay on the side of prevention,” Reimonenq said. “We want to be able to give our kids the skills that are necessary for them to be able to survive in the real world. And make sure students, parents ,and community members receive this information. It is important we not only teach it but have to model it as adults as well.
Smith gave a rundown of reported instances of bullying. She said they received three documented instances in September, as far as substantiated and unsubstantiated victims. In October, Smith said three substantiated victims were reported, with seven subjects substantiated.
“Then, we had 19 unsubstantiated victims and 22 subjects unsubstantiated,” Smith said.
In November, Smith said there were 14 victims substantiated with seven subjects substantiated and 39 unsubstantiated victims with 44 subjects unsubstantiated. She added that they are up to 43 bullying investigations, with 13 for the Goose Creek Memorial High School feeder pattern, 12 for Robert E. Lee High School, and 18 for Ross S. Sterling High School. The breakdown for elementary is 31, eight at the junior highs, and four at the high schools.
McCall said they will continue to utilize Student Voice to provide ongoing bullying prevention, health and wellness initiatives at campuses. McCall added they will also continue using Goose Talks Safety and Bullying Promoters/inhibitors by providing and developing: QR Codes for reporting bullying; ongoing bullying prevention education for staff, students, and families; and social media etiquette that enhances positive relationships via social media.
Kim Kosteck, who has served on the district anti-bullying committee since its inception, asked the board members to fill in for Trustee Jessica Woods, who was absent due to illness.
“Out of respect for Trustee Woods and her dedication to this committee, someone needs to show up in her place,” Kosteck said.
Kosteck also thanked Kendall David, Community Engagement and Marketing director, for following through with a suggestion to have links for reporting bullying made available.
Trustee Mercedes Renteria said he would like to start attending the anti-bullying committee meetings.
