On Sunday, August 23, 2020 James Hilton Dunn went to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born in Burke, Texas on September 29, 1926 to Jesse Henry Dunn and Annie Pearl Hart.
James and his family moved to Baytown, Texas when he was a small boy. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1944. He attended Lee College before joining the Army in 1945. James attained the rank of sergeant while serving in Europe. He was stationed in England, France, Switzerland, and Germany.
James met the love of his life, Bennie Annella Losak and they married on September 8, 1945. Upon his return from the Army, he starting working for Humble Oil and Refining. He worked thirty-three years for Humble (Exxon).
In 1962, James purchased a ranch in East Texas. He and his family would go on weekends, summers, and holidays. James spent his time renovating the house, putting up fences, buying cattle, and baling hay. He made many wonderful friends in East Texas.
Shortly after his retirement in 1978, James and Bennie moved to their ranch in Blackjack, Texas where they lived for over twenty years. The ranch became a wonderful place for family and friends to visit. James loved sharing vegetables from his garden and taking visitors fishing on one of his ponds. And if you were lucky, you’d get a tractor ride too. His cattle were often referred to as his babies. He would go out to one of the pastures and yell, “Come on babies” and they would come running to see what treats he had brought them. James and Bennie loved life in the country. In 2003, they decided it was time to move back to Baytown to be closer to family. It was a joyous time for their daughter, Patty and son-in-law, David. They were then able to spend Sundays and holidays with Bennie and James.
James loved reading, ranching, carpentry work, and was an accomplished brick mason. He was a member of Cedar Bayou Masonic Lodge #1357.
James is preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Bennie Dunn. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Annie Dunn, brothers Hilliard Dunn, Cleo Dunn, and Ray Dunn, and his beloved son-in-law, Richard Mayne.
James is survived by his sister, Wanda Jo Rossow of Livingston, Texas. He is also survived by daughters, Teresa Mayne of Woodstock, Georgia and Patty Lane of Highlands, Texas and his beloved son-in-law and best buddy, David Lane. He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren, Jonathan Mayne, Christopher Mayne, and Melissa Acord and five great grandchildren.
