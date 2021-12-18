Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a hearing-impaired woman who was crossing Garth Road at Park Street about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
Baytown police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment with a large bump on her head and bleeding from the head.
According to witnesses, he said, the woman was crossing the street when cars began turning left from Park Street onto southbound Garth Road. The second car to turn struck the woman, knocking her to the pavement.
Witnesses told police it first looked like the car was stopping, but the driver then sped off.
The driver appeared to be a white or Hispanic teenager who was driving a new model Lincoln, red or maroon in color, he said.
Burglaries
• Guns were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Tuesday night.
• Tools, clothing and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Francis Avenue Tuesday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Wednesday.
• A home was reported burglarized in the 7500 block of Bayway Drive about 11 p.m. Thursday.
Thefts
• A black 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license PRG568 was reported stolen in the 2100 block of James Bowie Drive Tuesday night.
• Mail was reported stolen at the Baytown post office Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 2100 block of West Baker Road Wednesday night.
• A Nintendo Switch was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Cedar View Drive Thursday.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 2500 block of J.B. Le Fevre Road Thursday.
• Money was reported stolen from a coin-operated machine in the 1500 block of North Alexander Drive about 2 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.