Richard A. (Rick) Crosby, 59, of Castroville, Texas passed away on August 27 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.
He was born on March 22, 1962 to Junior and Jackie Crosby in Magee, Mississippi and grew up in Baytown, Texas, and was a talented and creative entrepreneur creating several successful businesses over the course of his career. Rick was awarded three U.S. patents for engineering, was an enthusiastic private pilot, and an avid lifetime fisherman and outdoorsman.
Rick was married to the former Cristina Alonso of San Antonio, Texas and has a daughter, Hailey Crosby of Midland, Texas, and a step-daughter, Isabella.
Rick is preceded in death by his father Junior L. Crosby of Canon City, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, his daughter, mother Jackie Crosby of Canon City, Colorado, brother Randy Crosby of Canon City, Colorado, and brother Wayne Padgett of Holmen, Wisconsin.
He was a larger than life presence and sought to live life to the fullest. He worked hard to enjoy every opportunity with family, in business, and in outdoor adventures. He was a good friend to many and greatly loved by his family. Arrangements for a memorial service are being planned at Canon Community Baptist Church.
