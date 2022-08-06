(DISCERNING READER ALERT: This column was first published on July 15, 2005.)
I was sitting on the front porch the other day observing the first significant rain shower activity in weeks — at least in my dry yet highly religious neighborhood that bounds St. Andrews Drive — and it was a sight for sore eyes. Sore or otherwise, I’d almost forgotten what rain looked like.
I offered up a major non-denominational “Thank You” to the Big Weatherman in The Sky. When I did, I swear I heard our little flowers, and shrubs, and trees, and lawn, almost in unison, proclaim a hearty “Amen!” Their thirst had been quenched. For a while.
I’ve always been a pretty big Rain Guy. I love the rain — except on Fridays and Saturdays during football season — and as I watched the water cascading down from above, I was reminded of a number of rain-related incidents in my life.
Used to, I thought if it were raining at my immediate homestead, it was raining everywhere. Bet you thought so too.
I learned otherwise on a family trip to East Texas more than five decades ago, which for residents of Massachusetts is roughly 50-plus years back. I remember like it was yesterday. My papa, J.P., was driving the family Dodge as we neared Crockett, and the rain was so heavy you could barely see the end of the car hood. Scary.
Suddenly, without warning, we drove out of that massive downpour into bright skies, a dry highway and no rain. It was though we had driven through a giant theater curtain — one side containing thunderstorms and the other side as dry as Wheaties without milk.
I don’t mind telling you, as little bitty boy, I was stunned. I wasn’t sure what happened. Where did the rain go? Huh, Neil Frank?
Papa assured me all was well, but I’ve never forgotten that rainy episode.
I also recall our mamas letting a bunch of us little kids go outside and play in the rain. We’d get drenched, but what fun we had.
Now, I’ve always loved it when it rains at night. I feel secure and safe tucked under the covers. It makes for great sleeping, even though I’m a terrible sleeper.
What I hated as a young man, however, was to have the rain pouring down in the early morning hours when I had to get up and go to school or work. Nooooooo! I’d cry. Don’t make me get up! Let me sleep! Let me enjoy the rain!
As a teen back in the old homeplace, us guys used to spend the night at Jimmy Wheeler’s house from time to time. That old house had a tin roof and was pure heaven when God sent showers down. Nothing like rain on a tin roof.
I guess there are a few drawbacks to rain — besides wet football games. Like TV weathermen having to work harder. During the recent drought they could hardly miss their forecasts: Hot and dry. But even a blind hog finds an acorn every now and again.
Too, I know some people whose animals just go bonkers when thunderboomers invade their space. Ellen Smith over in Dayton has such a pet.
“Penny, our little female Chihuahua, has a fear of storms,” Ellen wrote me, “so the vet put her on a low dosage of Valium. Now (when the stormy weather hits) she goes and sits in front of the cabinet where we keep the pills and looks up.”
