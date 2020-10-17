Two suspects are in custody and a woman is being treated for a gunshot wound following an incident Friday afternoon in Mont Belvieu.
The Mont Belvieu Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at the Stuart Apartments 10527 Langston Dr., at 3:06 p.m. Chambers County Sheriff’s Department units who heard the radio call responded and were able to get a description of the suspects and their vehicle from witnesses and left in pursuit of the suspect vehicle – a small silver sedan with no front bumper.
Both Mont Belvieu Police Department and Mont Belvieu Fire Department units arrived on scene and found one 24-year-old female patient with a gunshot wound to the ribs on the right side of her body. After ensuring the patient was stable, MBFD transported her to a waiting Life Flight aircraft that was then flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for teatment.
While MBPD officers continued processing the scene, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Baytown Police Department units identified and stopped two male subjects in a vehicle fitting the eyewitness’ description in the 200 block of Archer Road in Baytown. The two male subjects were taken into custody and transported back to Mont Belvieu. At about this same time, an off-duty DPS trooper reported finding a 9mm pistol in the street on the northeast corner of Archer Road and Main Street. The trooper secured the weapon until a Chambers County deputy could retrieve it.
The two male subjects were taken to Mont Belvieu Police Department pending charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.
“This was a great collaborative effort today,” said MBPD Interim Chief of Police Steve Ferguson. “Excellent work by all responding agencies resulted in a peaceful resolution. We are very thankful that there were no additional injuries as a result of this incident. And, we are hoping for the best for the victim of today’s crime.”
