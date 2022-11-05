Greg Neece came to Anahuac ISD four years ago as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He walked into a football program that was used to losing.
But Neece had a crop of freshman players and an attitude that losing was unacceptable.
Their first game that season was against Tarkington, and they lost. Last night, four years later, those freshmen are the seniors that played their last game on the Panthers field. Their game was against Tarkington, and they won in a big way – 50 to 0.
On the first Panther possession, a little trickery came from QB Brady Barrier -- who pitched back to Landon Corbitt, who passed to Quandre Coates -- got the ball down the field to set up a touchdown by Corbitt.
That was followed soon after by a touchdown by Coates. As so it went for four quarters of play. Corbitt, a senior, had four touchdowns to end his play on the Anahuac High School field.
Tarkington penetrated the Panther 20-yard line three times but could not get past the Panther defense. Kye Till and KJ Moore stood their ground for the Panthers and made scoring like breaking through a solid wall for the Longhorns.
Coach Neece said, “This is the way I wanted our seniors to go out. They are great kids and I started with them four years ago and now I got to end with them on their field.”
Quandre Coates is a 6 foot, 4 inch tall sophomore. He said, “I am so happy for our seniors and I am happy we get to play more football together in the playoffs. We are a close-knit team. We are a family.”
Running back Landon Corbitt, speaking from a place of deep emotion said, “My soul reached a new depth playing with this team and these coaches.
“High School football isn’t like any other sport. It’s fun, but we work hard. We are serious about what we do, but we treat each other like family. The fans and the band and all the rest of it just make it so different.”
Anahuac heads into the first round of bi-district playoffs against Palestine Westwood at 7 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 11, at Berton Yates Stadium in Willis.
