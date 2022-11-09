Barbers Hill's Peyton Fadal

Barbers Hill’s Peyton Fadal bites her tongue as she leaps high to pass the ball to a teammate in Tuesday night’s Region III-5A quarterfinal match against Manvel.

 Sun photo by Brittany White

The Region 3 quarterfinal round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs between Barbers Hill and Manvel was filled with many twists, turns and excitement on both sides.

Barbers Hill rallied back after dropping the first two sets, by sweeping the next two and forcing a deciding fifth game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.