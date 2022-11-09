The Region 3 quarterfinal round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs between Barbers Hill and Manvel was filled with many twists, turns and excitement on both sides.
Barbers Hill rallied back after dropping the first two sets, by sweeping the next two and forcing a deciding fifth game.
Then came the heartbreak.
The Eagles run toward a state championship ended as they fell in a tight fifth set as Manvel advanced to the regional semifinals with a 3-2 victory (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11) in front of a capacity crowd at Pasadena Dobie’s gymnasium Tuesday night.
Rated as the Texas Girls Coaches Association No. 1 team for much of the season, Barbers Hill captured the District 17-5A championship with an 11-1 record and ends the year with a 40-7 overall mark.
“Manvel played very up-tempo and were able to control the speed of the game,” Barbers Hill head coach Casey Veen said. “In the end, that’s what made the difference.
“We’re hurting for sure…this wasn’t the ending we had in mind. We have to give Manvel credit, because they have a very strong team and it showed.”
The start of the match went by quickly as Manvel recorded a 10-point win in the opening set, followed by an eight-point victory that gave the Mavericks an opportunity to sweep the Eagles in game three.
However, Barbers Hill was not done yet.
The third game consisted for several back-and-forth lead changes until the Eagles pulled away for a 20-16 lead and never looked back. The surge was highlighted by kills from Avery Wilks and outside hitter Jacie Meredith. Wilks led the Eagles with 14 kills in the match, while Meredith posted eight.
“Avery and Jacie are forces to be reckoned with on the court,” Veen said. “Our whole team came together in that third game. I think we settled down and played more of our style of volleyball and overcame the mistakes we were making in the first two games.”
Barbers Hill led for the majority of the fourth set until Manvel closed within striking distance at 23-20, but Wilks, Peyton Fadal and Aemilie Broussard contributed crucial points to give the Eagles the win and set the stage for the deciding game.
At the start of the final set, several Barbers Hill miscues set the tone as Manvel took a quick lead and would never relinquish its advantage.
“I am proud of our girls,” Veen said. “This team has been a great group. I am excited about next year and we have several girls who will provide valuable experience to our roster. We’ll learn from this experience. We’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.