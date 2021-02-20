With media reports suggesting that refineries and chemical plants idled by cold weather could take weeks to reopen, local plant representatives had limited information to provide Friday.
Plants were hit with the multiple challenges of temperatures far colder than their normal operating conditions, loss of electrical power and reduction in natural gas supplies.
ExxonMobil spokesman Aaron Stryk said, “Timing on when operations can resume to normal will largely depend on stable return of natural gas, utility imports and industrial gas supplies.”
He said, “We are currently conducting an assessment of [Baytown and Mont Belvieu] facilities to determine the impact of the freeze.”
“Our primary focus continues to be on safety, and we are committed to the safe and responsible startup of our facilities,” Stryk said.
Covestro spokeswoman Preslie Cox said, “The weather events in the Houston area and resulting power outages across the region have curtailed operations at Covestro’s production facilities in Texas.
“Site personnel are working with local utility providers to assess the current and longer-term impacts to production and supply. In the meantime, Covestro is working closely with its customers to fully determine the impact on material demand and supply.”
Chevron Phillips spokeswoman Heather Betancourth said, “The severe cold weather and resulting utility and logistics interruptions in Texas have impacted normal operations throughout the state, including our facility in Baytown, which we safely shut down.
“Our facilities maintain adverse weather plans and safely adapt or suspend operations as conditions warrant. The safety of our personnel and the communities in which we operate remain our top priority.”
