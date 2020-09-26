Traffic impacts have been released for the upcoming week off of Interstate-10 near the Grand Parkway project.
From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday, there will be a two lane reduction on Interstate-10 main lanes in both directions (eastbound and westbound).
From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, there will be a reduction in lanes in Interstate-10 westbound and eastbound frontage road near State Highway 99.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, State Highway 99 northbound and southbound left lane will be closed near Interstate 10.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, State Highway 99 eastbound and westbound left lane closed east and west of Fisher Road.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday there will be a right shoulder closure on State Highway 99 eastbound east of Fisher Road.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday there will be a right shoulder closure on State Highway 99 Southbound just south of FM 565.
In terms of 24-hour ongoing closures, the U-turn will be closed at State Highway 99 westbound at Business 146 eastbound.
The eastbound and westbound State Highway 99 U-turns will be closed at FM 1405 and the U-turn will be closed at State Highway 99 eastbound between FM 1405 and Fisher Road.
—Michael Pineda
