Georgia Lillian Melton Railsback passed peacefully on December 26, 2021. A private graveside remembrance will be held by the family at Cedar Crest Cemetary in Baytown, where Lillian will be laid to rest alongside her love, Garland.
Lillian Railsback passed peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas on December 26, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Lillian was born in Granite, Oklahoma on November 30, 1922 and was the eldest daughter of nine siblings.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Garland Railsback, as well as grandson James (Jimmy) Railsback and great-grandson Logan Johnson.
After his service in World War II, Garland and Lillian moved to Baytown in the 1940’s where they raised three wonderful children. They were active members of the Elks Lodge, enjoyed dancing, traveling, and socializing with their friends, as well as remaining close to their many siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout Texas and the Baytown area.
Lillian had a career with Earthman Funeral Home, as well as providing a loving and happy home for her children and grand-children. She excelled at cooking and entertaining, but her passion was sewing and was an accomplished seamstress.
Upon Garland’s retirement from Ashland Chemical, they realized their dream of owning a beautiful ranch and relocated to Liberty Hill, Texas.
Lillian is survived by her son Ted and Charlene Railsback of Dayton, Texas, Fred and Mittie Railsback of Benecia, California, and Connie and Allen Green of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren Valerie and Tom Vogt of Cypress, Texas, Stephanie and Ken Paine of Carmel, California, Dawn and Gary Antonucci of Benecia, CA, and Eric Railsback of Benecia, CA. Great-grandchildren include Jessica and Sergio Calvario of Benecia, CA, Elizabeth Vogt and Gregory Babcock of New York, NY, Chris and Krysta Vogt of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Anthony Vogt of Cypress, TX, and Jack and Ethan Paine of Carmel, CA. Great-great grandchildren are Anthony Calvario of Benecia, CA, and Phoebe, River and London Vogt of Whitefish Bay, WI.
A private graveside remembrance will be held by the family at Cedar Crest Cemetary in Baytown, where Lillian will be laid to rest alongside her love, Garland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.