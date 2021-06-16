Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- U.S. Army saying thank you to Baytown with free event
- Biden, Putin conclude summit between 'two great powers'
- The Latest: Putin: Russia, US to return ambassadors to posts
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Road to playoff expansion; What's next?
- Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decision
- Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
- China set to send first crew to new space station Thursday
- The Latest: Japan looks to ease virus emergency in Tokyo
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Ronnie Carl Hooper Sr.
- EXPLAINER: Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's new leader?
- Rafael Ochoa Barajas
- BPD adds 5th person of interest in slaying of pregnant woman
- Eagles baseball soars to state title game
- Rickywayne Douglas McCartney
- Eva Cadena Gamez
- Deja blue: Eagles find another way to win in state title triumph
- Unvaccinated Houston Methodist nurses, workers finish last shifts
- Barbers Hill faces Hallsville in state championship game
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- CROWN Act effort fizzles, appeal on horizon for BH hair injunction (1)
- Gov ends mask mandates in schools starting June 5 (1)
- Nurses protest hospital system vaccine rule (1)
- Permitless carry bill awaits gov signature (1)
- Police beat: Huffman man charged with assault (1)
- McLain's walk-off lifts ASU over Fairfield in regional, 7-6 (1)
- State lawmakers assess session, look ahead to next one (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.