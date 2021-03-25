The RWJ Airpark subdivision will be getting more streetlights soon, thanks to the efforts of Beach City council and Home Owner Association members.
At its Tuesday meeting, Beach City council approved adding streetlights to FM 2354/Skylane and FM 2354/Lawrence Road.
Keith Magill, president of the RWJ Airpark subdivision HOA who requested the item, was pleased with council’s decision.
“I think the Beach City Council is doing a great job,” Magill said. “The street lights will help tremendously in the safety of our residents as well as school buses arriving in the mornings before sunrise. We as a neighborhood very much appreciate the willingness of our city council to help.”
Beach City Secretary Evonne Donnelly said the city currently has 15 streetlights throughout city limits and beyond.
“They start at the north end of town, and they run all the way to the very south end at FM 1405 and FM 2254,” Donnelly said. We are petitioned occasionally from HOAs and individuals when there seems to be a safety issue without having a light at the corner, especially off FM 2354.”
Donnelly said FM 2354 is a busy place these days.
“They asked the city if they will install streetlights, and council voted unanimously to go along with that request,” she said.
Donnelly added she was sending the street light request to CenterPoint Wednesday.
“As far as these two are concerned, there may be some others that come up in the future,” Donnelly said. “But for now, we have 15 and will have 17. (CenterPoint is) usually about three months out on the install, so hopefully sometime at the beginning of summer, we’ll have that set and ready to go for the RWJ community.”
