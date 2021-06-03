William Dalton Wood Sr. was called Home to the Lord 17 May 2021.
William Dalton Wood Sr., 70, was called Home to the Lord 17 May 2021. Born to Charles and Nettie Wood on 10 July 1950 in McVeigh, Kentucky. He spent most of his early life hunting, fishing, and helping his family prosper. A man of supreme intellect, Bill became a Chemical Engineer and served as a key member of the Baker Hughes Tool Co. product development teams. These engineers developed innovations still in used around the World today. His technical aptitude was complimented by his creativity and love of music.
His talent with a guitar was beautiful and his enthusiasm inspired an appreciation for the Arts within his children. His extensive accolades and achievements are only shadowed by the love and loyalty he gave those closest to him. A man of integrity, faith, and candor, Bill Wood Sr. will be remembered warmly by those that knew him least and celebrated heartily by those privileged few that he called family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Charles N. Wood and Nettie Wood, and brothers; Jimmy and Woody.
He is survived by his sister; Beatrice Wood - Pernell, only son; William Dalton Wood Jr., daughters; Teri Lyn Moreno and Keri Ann Reed, seven grandchildren; Aaron, Noah, Bree’, Haley, Alaina, Gavin and Sadie and four great grandchildren; Elijah, Adam, Noah Jr. and Isaiah. He will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
