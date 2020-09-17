City enters mutual aid agreement with Baytown
The Mont Belvieu City Council approved a mutual aid agreement with the City of Baytown Monday for Emergency Management.
City spokesman Brian Ligon said this mutual aid agreement is to allow the cities to assist each other in large events. Emergency Management offices typically respond to situations like floods, hurricanes and industrial accidents.
Master Planned Community, Golf Course workshops set
The Mont Belvieu council set two workshop sessions for this month to consider the golf course and master planned communities.
A Master Planned Community workshop is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at City Hall and a Golf Course Master Plan workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Eagle Pointe Golf Course Pavilion.
