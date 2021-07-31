The Baytown Sun
With the fall season fast approaching, a number of youth leagues are slowing gearing up for sign-ups.
The following is a list of some of the local leagues and their expected registration information.
Optimist Football
Sign-ups begin 1-4 p.m. Sunday and will continue for the next two Sundays at the same time.
Registration will be held at 1724 Market Street and will be $60 with equipment not included. There are no refunds
All games will be played at Robert E. Lee with the Super Bowl set for Stallworth Stadium.
Teams will be limited to 20 players and will be placed on teams by age.
To register, a player’s age as of Sept. 1 will be taken into account thus a birth certificate is required, along with a proof of residency such as a utility bill.
All players must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information contact Stan White at 281-628-6829 or Ryan Randolph 832-580-7882 or baytownoptimistfootball@gmail.com or 281-422-2996.
LL Baseball
Baytown – The new board will be installed next week and all fall ball announcement will be made shortly after.
Barbers Hill – registration is set for August 21 (1-4 p.m.) and Aug. 24 (6-8) p.m. at the concession stand and will be in person only. Cost per team is $750 while individuals can sign up for $75 and a $25 sibling discount.
There is a maximum of 12 players per team.
You do not have to live in the BHLL boundaries to play fall ball.
Leagues range from T-ball (ages 5-6), Minor II (7-8), Minor I (9-10) and Majors (11-12) and there will be no try outs. Divisions based on 2022 ages and a birth certificate is required at registration.
All games will be played at the Mont Belvieu City Park on weekdays and will run from Sept. 13 through the end of October with a minimum of eight games per team.
Softball
The Baytown Fastpitch Softball Association will have registration for 6U through 14U teams on 6-8 p.m. Monday and Aug. 9 at the Baytown softball fields concession stand at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex.
Registration is $100.
For more information contact Sergio Chavez 713-569-2855, Michael Ramirez 832-235-0643 or Patrick 713-884-9630.
