Isabella Garzoria and Cheyanne Mohler, members of the Goose Creek Memorial FFA will be presented with the American FFA Degree, the highest degree attainable in the National FFA organization. The degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they have exhibited throughout their FFA career.
The American FFA Degree is a sign of great accomplishment among FFA members. Only a small percentage of FFA members attain the degree. The greatest percentage of members ever to receive the degree in one year was less than one half of one percent of the entire membership. Isabella and Cheyanne will be honored at the virtual National FFA Convention in October.
