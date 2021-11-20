HOUSTON- The Anahuac Panthers’ playoff journey comes to an end with a 42-35 loss to their second-round opponent, the Columbus Cardinals.
“Advancing in the playoffs is about playing mistake free football and overcoming adversity,” Anahuac head coach Greg Neece said. “We put the ball on the ground three times. The costliest was at the one right before half. I’m confident the way our O-line was playing we would have scored three touchdowns during those three possessions. But that’s the way football goes sometimes.
“Give credit to Columbus. They did what they had to do to win and advance. Our kids, nonetheless, never quit. We were relentless with our effort and toughness. I’m very proud of my football team.”
The Panthers started the game hot, securing a 14-7 advantage in the first quarter. They continued the pressure in the second quarter by scoring on a touchdown pass from Javion West to Zion Clark. However, Anahuac struggled to stop the Cardinals’ running attack, and the Panthers went into halftime with a 21-20 deficit. They threatened to score near the end of the half but were denied by the Cardinals goal line defense and fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line leading to a turnover. Anahuac cut the deficit to two points in the third quarter but never regained the lead after the half.
Clay Witherspoon was a standout in this game. He had multiple touchdowns on the ground for the Panthers. West also showed his ability to make plays using his arm as well as his legs, leading the offense to their eventual final score.
Anahuac gained 491 yards of offense and never punted while being led by Landon Corbitt and his 16 rushes for 100 yards and one touchdowns, Christian Sanchez who had 28 rushes for 201 yards and three touchdowns and Marcus Curiel who was 12-for-19 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown.
“A team is only as good as it’s seniors,” Neece said. “My seniors left the Anahuac football program a million miles ahead of where I found it in the Spring of 2019. I can’t say enough of what that group means to me: They fully bought in. The first senior class to do it in my three years.”
With the loss the Panthers final, official record is 9-3 with a 5-1 record in district competition.
They are now 19-15 in Neece’s three year in charge with three consecutive playoff appearances.
