The Baytown Chapter of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual meeting from noon to 1 p.m. today.
The topic will be “Reach Your Frontline: Marrying communications, culture, and recognition to improve front line engagement and performance” by Jennifer Walsh, account director for Frontline Communications at futureAlign Incorporated.
Walsh is a resident of Mont Belvieu and is on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County and the Goose Creek CISD Foundation.
Tune-in to hear how Walsh and her team achieved bold safety records, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and created a workplace where people want to work. To register for the virtual meeting, contact www.ghwcc.org. Cost is $10 for GHWCC members and $15 for nonmembers.
