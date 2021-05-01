Recent bad news comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: The agency has authorized a 270-day extension to the design process for the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site cleanup effort. This comes on the heels of a 160-day extension authorized in September.
The EPA entered into an agreement with the responsible corporate parties for the remedial design in 2018. Three years later, the EPA has signed off on delays pushing the design finalization into 2022.
The EPA, the guardians of the nation’s environment, had to be pushed by local environmental activists and concerned people from the community, into asking the companies responsible for the problem to come up with plans to remove the toxic mess.
And we’re still waiting.
The lagging cleanup efforts by companies responsible and ignored by the feds threaten the residents of Highlands, Baytown and neighboring communities amid ongoing threats of exposure to cancer-causing toxins.
In 2011, the site was temporarily capped with rocks and sediment — that proved unable to hold back the dioxin inside, which is linked to cancer, miscarriages and learning disabilities.
The chemicals at the San Jacinto waste pits can increase the risk of cancer, heart and respiratory problems, and other serious health issues, especially for people who live nearby.
A 100 percent cleanup remains just as urgent as ever, including contaminated groundwater that likely resulted from decades of seepage from the toxic waste.
And with Texas being a hurricane-prone state, the risk of flooding breaching the Superfund site still poses a severe threat to the region.
We know from experience that climate disasters keep widening the radius of potential victims.
For way too long the communities of eastern Harris County have been put at risk by the hazardous material found in the waste pits. The long-term effect of repetitive exposure has a toxic effect that can transcend generations.
Residents deserve a full remediation. The EPA must stop wasting time and fast track the waste pits cleanup. The EPA must uphold the promises made to people whose health is at stake.
To us, and to the folks living around the Superfund site, it’s a matter of life and death. – David Bloom
