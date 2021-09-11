“Has this milk been pasteurized?”

Something that drives kinfolks and friends crazy is that I’m picky. Sorry, but I’ve always been that way, nitpicking on matters big or small and at times – according to those who have my number – on nothing worth worrying about.
I remember, based upon reminders from my closest kin, the time my nitpicking nearly broke up a family reunion, a rare gathering of Daddy’s side, the Joneses from the Lufkin area, with Mother’s side, the Nelsons from Nacogdoches. The Nelsons were more gregarious and bonded so I knew them better. And they knew and accepted me for what I was – an annoying, picky kid. Few things I did or said could surprise the extroverted Nelsons while the introverted Joneses just didn’t get me.
So, we’re all gathered around a big dining table in a Jones home, and dinner is served. A great-aunt -- can’t remember her name -- prepared the feast, an exhibit of old-fashioned, country-side, home cooking. In today’s world, she could have starred on Food Network.
“Would you like a helping of chow-chow on your plate?” she asked me.
“Some what?” I asked her.
If you’re not from East Texas, you may never have heard of this delicacy, a pickled mix of cabbage, onions, spices and whatever, all mashed up in a Mason jar.
Sensing that a picky opinion was coming on, Mother kicked me gently under the table.
She shouldn’t have worried about my view of the mysterious Mason jar concoction. That was – as they say – small potatoes compared to the worst insult yet to come from Little Miss Picky.
Aunt Chow-Chow (my nickname for her) left the room briefly and returned with a pitcher of milk. My eyes widened. I’d never seen milk in a pitcher before. Back home, the milk man from San Jacinto Creamery delivered the pasteurized product in bottles.
I was concerned. How long had the milk been out of the ice box? (Refrigerator)
If it wasn’t cold enough, I wasn’t going to drink it.
Never mind. I wouldn’t drink it anyway because no one – not even the hostess whom I shall now call Aunt Milk Maid -- would answer my leading question:
“Has this milk been pasteurized?”
No under-the-table, gentle kick from Mother that time. From her later accounts, she felt like hiding under the table.
Meanwhile, the dinner crowd -- except maybe my mother and me -- laughed out loud. Did the milk taste funny?
Dang. They were laughing at me!
After all these years I’m still seriously picky about pasteurized milk and food safety. I check expiration dates, too. Absolutely. You betcha.
As for chow-chow, I hear it’s delicious, but I wouldn’t know. Never made it, never tried it.
As they say in Italy, “Ciao!”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
