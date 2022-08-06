It’s no secret. I love to thumb through school yearbooks – a reading habit nourished when I served on the yearbook staff at Robert E. Lee High School and felt it was my duty to examine previous publications.

Actually, neither the yearbook editor, Bennie Middaugh, nor the sponsor, journalism teacher Olive Pruett, made such an assignment. Delighted to do so, I volunteered to read all the past yearbooks I could find and then share with the staff what I had learned about school history plus any old formats we might want to make new again. I really took my volunteer “duty” seriously. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.