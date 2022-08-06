It’s no secret. I love to thumb through school yearbooks – a reading habit nourished when I served on the yearbook staff at Robert E. Lee High School and felt it was my duty to examine previous publications.
Actually, neither the yearbook editor, Bennie Middaugh, nor the sponsor, journalism teacher Olive Pruett, made such an assignment. Delighted to do so, I volunteered to read all the past yearbooks I could find and then share with the staff what I had learned about school history plus any old formats we might want to make new again. I really took my volunteer “duty” seriously.
Though we had a few old copies in the journalism classroom, the largest collection of yearbooks could be found in counselor Winnie Brown’s office. No problem. I always enjoyed visiting with her anyway.
I may have mentioned this before (probably several times) that Mrs. Brown was responsible for my quicker-than-expected employment at The Baytown Sun. When she asked about my ambition, I replied, “newspaper reporter,” and then she asked, “Why not start part-time now at The Sun?”
Taken aback, I think I said something like, “Well … uh … do you think they would hire me?“
My favorite counselor promptly contacted Sun office manager Beulah May Jackson, who arranged a job interview with editor and publisher Fred Hartman, who hired me. I worked after school every week day and all day every Saturday. My full-time schedule started after I graduated from REL in the class of 1952. But I wonder … if it hadn’t been for Winnie Brown …
Well, eventually I would have launched a newspaper career somewhere, somehow, but it was good to get a jump-start at the age of 17 in the building The Sun shared with Matherne’s Office Supply on West Pearce.
Those were the bright, hopeful days in Baytown, then into its fourth year as a city consolidated with two others, Pelly and Goose Creek. Jack Ward, a former Goose Creek councilman, was serving as the second mayor of consolidated Baytown. Succeeding Dr. N.S. Holland, school superintendent George Gentry helmed the Goose Creek district, and Nelson McElroy managed the Baytown Chamber of Commerce.
Overseas, the Korean War was raging while the home front fought a different kind of foe, the worst polio epidemic in local and nationwide history. Those were the dark, less hopeful times.
Meanwhile, I was a Sun newbie, starting out in the society section, writing about food, fashion, gardening, church women, club women, parties and weddings. Good experience – heh? -- for my future transfer to the general news desk, writing about fires, wrecks, hurricanes, crime and politics.
My penchant for yearbooks back in high school paid off in my work, having made me familiar with names and faces in the community. Before I went to work at The Sun, I never imagined I would be matching people in old yearbook photos with people involved in current news and feature stories. Even the ads filling yearbook back pages proved helpful with illustrations of commercial activity back in the day.
Keep in mind that yearbooks not only preserve the history of schools but, as well, the cross-section of a community. Page after page, yearbooks reveal and review what life is like currently, and as time marches on, yearbook words and pictures steadily grow more important as local history lessons. From taking close looks at aging yearbooks future generations can learn what life was like in their school and hometown -- once upon a time.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
