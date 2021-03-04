An 89-year-old woman died as a result of a Tuesday night house fire in the 2300 block of Harris Street in the McNair community north of Baytown.
She suffered serious burns in the fire, which was discovered when her granddaughter came to the house about 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the granddaughter found the residence full of smoke, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Rachel K. Neutzler.
The granddaughter tried to put out the fire but was unable to.
When firefighters from Highlands arrived they got the older woman out of the home and she was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital where she later died, Neutzler said.
The fire started in the bedroom of the home, she said.
The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.