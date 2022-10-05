Goose Creek Memorial will kick off this week’s action as they face a tough test against undefeated Kingwood Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium.
Kingwood Park is a half-game ahead of Port Arthur Memorial with a 4-0 record in District 8-5A-1, while GCM is 0-3 in league play.
Expect Kingwood Park quarterback Patrick Overmyer to target one of his most reliable receivers in Pierce Richards, who leads the district with 74 catches for 541 yards and seven touchdowns.
GCM quarterback Avery Thomas will look to Brian Samuel in the passing game against the Panthers. Thomas had 137 yards passing against Barbers Hill, while Samuel had 96 yards receiving. Patriot sophomore linebacker Martin Alamillo will look to disrupt Kingwood Park’s offensive rhythm, as he had 10 tackles last week, with three of them for loss.
Barbers Hill at Lee
Site: Stallworth Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: BH 3-1 district, 4-2 overall, Lee 1-2 district, 3-2 overall
Notables: Barbers Hill and Lee are meeting in a game with playoff positioning implications. Barbers Hill and La Porte are both 3-1 in district, however, La Porte holds the third spot since the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles three weeks ago. With a win, the Ganders would even their league record at 2-2 and climb back into the playoff race.
Lee quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. is sure to target Ja’Corey Boston, who is among the district leaders in scoring with 12 receptions for 500 yards. In addition, he leads the district in scoring with 77 points.
Expect Barbers Hill’s district-leading quarterback Kaleb Fuentes to launch an air attack against the Ganders. Fuentes has passed for 1,430 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Eagles will mix things up with the ground game with Manny Shaw, who ranks fifth in the district in rushing with 81 carries for 467 yards.
New Caney Porter at Crosby
Site: Cougar Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Crosby 1-3 district, 2-4 overall, Porter 1-2 district, 3-2 overall
Notables: Crosby looks to take its first steps at running the table on the rest of its district schedule when they host New Caney Porter, which earned its first district win against Sterling last week. The Cougars would make things interesting and possibly crowded for the third and fourth postseason spots.
Quarterback Cyrin Myles and running back Levi Fontenot, who sat out injured last week, are expected to be ready for Friday’s game against Porter. Kade Eudy, one of the Cougars’ go-to receivers, filled in at quarterback against Port Arthur in Myles’ absence.
Galena Park at Dayton
Site: Bronco Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Galena Park 0-2 district, 3-2 overall, Dayton 2-0 district, 4-1 overall,
Notables: Galena Park will likely get a heavy dose of the Dayton running attack, led by Vernon Harrison, who rushed for 142 yards in the Broncos 45-0 rout of Nederland. Harrison has rushed for more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games in is averaging 8.4 yards a carry.
Anahuac at Kirbyville
Site: Wildcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Team records: Anahuac 1-1 district, 3-2 overall, Kirbyville 0-2 district, 1-4 overall
Notables: After losing to district preseason favorite Orangefield last week, Anahuac seeks to bounce back against Kirbyville, which has only has one victory this season. The Panthers are sure to unleash their passing attack from freshman quarterback Brady Barrier, who has thrown for more than 1,300 yards this season. Running back Landon Corbitt hopes to return to action this week after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.
