Three members of what federal authorities described as a Baytown gang have been sentenced to federal prison for a 2019 robbery in which they robbed and beat an undercover ATF agent, according to a Justice Department statement.
The three men were identified as Baytown residents Avery James, 22, and DeAnthony Doucet, 23, and Spring resident Morgan Kanu-Bradley, 20.
Kanu-Bradley was the last to be sentenced with a term of 144 months. Doucet and James were sentenced to terms of 130 and 120 months, respectively. For each, the jail sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
The statement said the three are identified members of a gang in Baytown known as the “Gas Gang,” though the crime they were sentenced for occurred in Houston.
“The blatant disregard for human life that was shown when Kanu-Bradley beat and held and undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent at gunpoint while robbing him deserves nothing less than the maximum allowable sentence, said ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski. “While our agent suffered severe injuries, the community is safer with this criminal off the street.”
On Feb. 17, 2019, undercover federal agents had arranged to purchase narcotics from Doucet at a hotel in Houston. There, Kanu-Bradley, James and Doucet held the agents at gunpoint and stole the money they had for the transaction as well as one of their firearms and phone.
The men also beat and stomped one of the agents while he was held at gunpoint.
The three fled but were caught and arrested.
– Mark Fleming
