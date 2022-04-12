Now that I am the most mature I have ever been, is everyone in a state of confusion?
Am I just being cautious or am I turning into a hypochondriac? At book club I’m not sure if my presentation is enthralling or boring. Can I settle for a spoonful instead of the whole plate?
I find myself checking the hangers to be sure they all face the same way. Is that obsessive-compulsive or just being organized?
At my age I thought I’d finally be able to drive out to the plant nursery without getting lost again. How old will I have to be to be able to refrain from telling my grown children how to drive? Paying my bills should be easy instead of confusing. I’ve saved my money for a rainy day. Is it raining now and I can spend, spend, spend?
Actually there are some good things about getting older.
Of course we get up several times at night and must be careful not to eat spicy food after 8 p.m. I’m not as self-centered and self-pitying as I used to be. I find myself less judgmental and less eager to blame. I’m quicker to laugh, so there are a few compensations to discover as the years go by.
When someone asks, “To what do you owe 70 years of married bliss,” you praise him for being a good husband and father. Someone once asked me if we ever considered divorce? You refrain from answering, “Divorce? No. But murder? Yes.”
I’ve had my share of dreams that I recognize no longer can come true. It seems that I will never turn out to be the heroine of some grand adventure. I no longer ask why. I am learning to find pleasure in an ordinary life.
