The high school football playoffs are set to kick off. Here’s a glance of the area’s local teams that will be competing Friday night.
Forney at Barbers Hill
Site: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Forney 7-3 overall (2nd-District 4-5A-2), Barbers Hill 7-3 overall (2nd-District 8-5A-1)
About Forney: Barbers Hill will need to contain Forney’s mutli-faceted offensive attack, led by quarterback Brent Paine, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns this season. His targets include receivers Ronnie Harrison (9 TDs, 607 yards) and Kofi Edufor (9 TDs, 415 yards). The Jackrabbits are also known for their strong running game as Javion Osborne has rushed for 977 yards and eight touchdowns, along with Jayden Brown who has run for 560 yards and five TDs.
Quotable: BH Head Coach Carl Abseck:
“Forney is very tough district with Longview and Lancaster, so they have earned their way into the postseason. They are also tough at the skill positions and they are a dual threat offense with capable personnel at the quarterback running back and wide receiver positions.”
On his team’s progression: “I’ve been very pleased with how our offensive and defensive line and linebackers have stepped up during the course of the season. We were asking a lot of them, as several of them didn’t have as much game time experience as starters. They all have risen to the challenge and I’m proud of them.”
“It’s a blessing to be able to play in front of our home crowd, when others are having to travel a very long way. Our community is so supportive of our program and it truly energizes our players.”
Dayton at Brenham
Site: Cub Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Dayton 7-3 overall (3rd-District 9-5A-2), Brenham 6-4 overall (2nd-District 10-5A-3)
Notables: Dayton will make the trip to Brenham to face the second-place team in District 10-5A-3 in front of the Cubs home crowd. The Bronco defense will have their work cut out for them with Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten, who has rushed for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns and thrown 22 touchdown passes on the season. Wide receiver Reid Robinson is Wooten’s prime target with 543 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
Quotable: Dayton Head Coach Blake Ware:
Overcoming injuries: “We’ve had a few defensive players that were banged up in the last couple of games and they have been healing and will be ready for this game, including (linebacker) Hayden Campbell who has been out since the Port Neches game. He will be a real factor for us against some of the offensive talent that Brenham has.”
Getting offensive: “Our quarterback (Carson) Horton has had an outstanding year. He has a wide variety of receivers to throw to and we’ll be counting on him. We’re also counting on Vernon Harrison to have a big game at running back. He has over 1,000 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns and we look for him to add to those totals on Friday.”
Crosby at Longview
Site: Lobo Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Crosby 6-4 overall (4th-District 8-5A-1), Longview 11-0 overall (1st-District 7-5A-1)
Notables: After the Crosby won the last four games of the season to clinch the fourth playoff spot, they face a tough test in facing the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the Longview Lobos. Lobo quarterback Jordan Allen has thrown for more than 1,400 yards this season and 18 touchdowns.
Quotable: Crosby Head Coach Jerry Prieto:
“The last four weeks have been what we called our first playoff season. We won those four games and now we are starting a week five of the playoff season on Friday. We will have our work cut out for us.”
“I am pleased with the way our kids have responded over the past few weeks. Some of them had to step up and fill into some different roles and responded well to the challenge.
Anahuac vs. Palestine Westwood
Site: Berton Yates Stadium (Willis)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Anahuac 5-1 overall (2nd-District 10-3A-1), Westwood 4-2 overall (3rd-District 9-3A-1)
Notables: Anahuac looks to continue its winning ways when they travel to face Palestine Westwood in Willis. Behind the running back Landon Corbitt and the standout play of freshman quarterback Brady Barrier, the Panthers hope for a deep run in the playoffs.
Quotable: Anahuac Head Coach Greg Neece
“Westwood played some of their best football during the second half of the season. They are one of those teams that will sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. They have a good quarterback and running back that have a lot of speed and are able to break long runs to the house at anytime. We can’t take anything for granted.”
BCA vs. Summit Christian
Site: Bulldog Field
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: BCA 11-0, Summit Christian 3-5
Notables: BCA looks to keep its win streak going this week, despite several players suffering from recent illness. “We hope to have most of them back by the time Friday rolls around,” Coach Jeromey Anderson. We have got the match-up we want this week and look to make a serious postseason run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.