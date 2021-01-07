A new remedial project manager is taking the helm of the EPA’s cleanup of the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund Site as the project enters its final months before the agency announced a final design for remediation.
Jackie Medcalf, president of the Texas Health and Environmental Alliance, provided an update on the project Tuesday.
She said Remedial Project Manager Gary Baumgarten retired at the end of the year and was replaced by Ashley Howard, an EPA staffer who has worked with the San Jacinto Waste Pits project for more than two years.
The San Jacinto Waste Pits were used for the disposal of paper mill waste in the 1960s. Subsidence over the years have left the pits partially submerged in the San Jacinto River just north and south of the Interstate 10 bridge.
The companies that have
responsibility for the cleanup were to have submitted their final remediation plan to the EPA in December, she said, though she has not yet heard if that deadline was met.
The larger impoundment area north of the bridge has its pre-final design due in April, with the final design due in June.
Medcalf said the EPA has a regular quarterly inspection of the site planned for this week, and more survey work planned for this month to ensure the health of the temporary cap, which is currently keeping dioxin from the pits from entering the river water.
Recent meetings with the EPA had revealed that one of the challenges facing remediation is how to treat water on the site as the waste is removed to prevent the removal effort itself from contaminating the surrounding river.
Another new bit of information, Medcalf said, is that current plans are to remove the toxic waste to a landfill site in the Lake Charles area.
She said her organization is concerned about the waste leaving the oversight of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality by being taken to another state.
“The states are not like-for-like at all,” she said. “We want to make sure that the waste is not going to be near an aquifer, near a fresh water body, or near somewhere that it can contaminate and once again make its way back into the environment—back into the public space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.