So, you were sitting at home this past Thursday evening and heard a knock at the door. As you peeked out, you were pleasantly surprised to see some young folks donning Santa hats, reindeer antlers and some dressed as Christmas presents. Who are they? What are doing here? What do they want?
You quickly learned that they were students from Ross S. Sterling High School who were competing in this year’s Ho Ho Ho Scavenger Hunt.
The hunt is a Sterling tradition, that has been around for 33 years, where teams of students make their way through Baytown neighborhoods gathering non-perishable food items which will be donated to families in need this holiday season. The items will be shared with local organizations and the Houston Food Bank.
After two hours of scavenging, the teams returned to the school to count and box the items. As a reward for all their hard work, they were treated to drinks and pizza.
This year, there were 26 teams of 104 students who gathered an impressive 5,243 items. They wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this record-breaking feat without the help of the 19 faculty members, especially those who chauffeured the students around town.
The team that collected the most items was Coach “HoHoHo” Holbrook’s Baseball Squad who hauled in 416 items. The award for best dressed team went to RSS Cheer’s “The Presents.” Each winning team member received a bag filled with goodies. But, they said, the real prize was the great feeling of being able to help those less fortunate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.