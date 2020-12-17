With the new E.F. Green Junior School coming soon, Goose Creek CISD officials are working hard to come up with rezoning options to prepare for the schools’ opening.
The new school was part of the $335 million bond approved by voters in 2019. It is being constructed next to Goose Creek Memorial High School on Wallisville Road and is expected to open in 2021.
Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning and innovation, and Christi Leath, advanced academics and special projects director, presented two rezoning options at a recent board meeting. Leath said the rezoning committee had worked to come up with the two options.
Currently, the junior school zones, which determine where students attend school based upon where they are living, include Highlands Junior, Gentry Junior School, Cedar Bayou Junior School, Horace Mann Junior School, and Baytown Junior School. Leath said on the northside,
Goose Creek Memorial High School brings in students from Gentry, Baytown Junior, and Highlands. Ross S. Sterling High School primarily brings in students from Gentry and Cedar Bayou. Robert E. Lee High School brings in students from the southside, which includes Baytown Junior and Horace Mann.
Bolinger went over the projected student growth for the junior schools within the next five years. The firm Population and Survey Analysts provided the projections based on its research.
A five-year projection shows, starting in 2021, Highlands would move from a 101% utilization to 107% in 2025. Gentry would go from 106% to 111% within the next five years.
Bolinger pointed out this is what the district would have if there were no E.F. Green school on the horizon.
“This is why we built the sixth junior school,” he said. “Some (numbers) move up, and some move down, and that is the projected growth over the next five years. One of our main objectives was to look at the capacity of the junior schools to make sure we are balancing those with rezoning.”
Option A has the E.F. Green zone situated in a northern position. Its southern boundary takes up a portion of Interstate-10, includes an eastern part of Wallisville Road, Hunt Road, and the northern parts of Garth Road and North Main. It would take up segments of what is now Gentry, Baytown Junior, and Highlands Junior. It would also result in Highlands Junior taking up some of Baytown Junior’s zone. In addition, there would be a small portion of Cedar Bayou that would go into the Gentry zone.
Option B is similar, except it does not cut so much into Baytown Junior’s zone and allows for the southern part of Highlands’ zone to extend into areas now covered by Gentry and Baytown Junior.
With E.F. Green in place for Option A, the student projections are different. With the new school open, Highlands Junior would go from 85% utilization in 2021 to 79% in 2025. Gentry would go from 82% to 89% in the same time frame.
In 2025, the resident utilization for the junior schools would be under 80% for Horace Mann, Highlands and Cedar Bayou, while Baytown Junior would be projected to be at 82%. E.F. Green would be projected to have a 91% utilization.
The Option B student projections with E.F. Green show similar figures.
There are going to be opportunities for community feedback on the rezoning options.
A rezoning survey for community input becomes available at noon on Friday. The survey window will close at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
There are also two public forums scheduled. One is from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highlands Junior School. A second one is set two days later, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 14 at Gentry Junior School.
“Then, we will review community input, and the district task force will do that once we receive information from the survey and public forum. And then we’ll provide recommendations to the board from that feedback no later than February,” Bolinger said.
Bolinger said once the board has approved a recommendation, then a community plan would be implemented to communicate with students that are moving from one campus to the next. Bolinger added this will also entail becoming involved with campus principals, and sending out messages, so students feel comfortable with the transition.
