Collecting teddy bears is nothing new. The first stuffed bear appeared in 1903, but recently it’s turned into a potentially lucrative pastime. Teddy bear clubs have sprung up around the country. They hold conventions, publish newsletters and honor Teddy Roosevelt, who supposedly lent his name to the stuffed bear.
A couple in Pittsburg admit they are obsessed. They have more than 3,000 teddy bears that are into every corner of their home. The bears are part of the family, referred to by name and included in conversation.
“We don’t own these bears; they own us,” the husband says. “We’re their humans.”
“We have been accumulating teddy bears for the past four years, rescuing them from garbage cans, snapping them up at flea markets and buying them at shops. It may sound kinky, but unless you’re a collector, you can’t appreciate it.” The growing demand has influenced toy makers to turn out more teddies than ever. This couple has spent $500 on a bear and 25 cents on a bear and love them all equally well.
Many people are not that familiar with the story. The beloved character first appeared in A.A. Milne’s children’s books series.
These books are about the friendship and adventures between the befuddled bear and his friends, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and Rabbit.
“When people care too much,” Winnie the Pooh argues, “It’s just love.”
That bit of time-tested wisdom is as relevant now as it was nearly a century ago. Now Pooh with his honey pot and his pal, Christopher Robin, are a global phenomenon, beloved by many.
At their core these books are about friendship and adventure, and these things never get old.
Even at a time when kids are entranced by screens, they relate to the idea of an iconic story with endearing characters.
