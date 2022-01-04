The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office made some drug arrests at the end of the year.
The office’s Covert Investigations Unit stopped 21-year-old Kavyon Jacobe Harris from New Iberia, Louisiana, at about 12:43 p.m. near the eastbound 821 mile marker of Interstate 10 in Winnie. Harris was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said deputies approached the vehicle and, upon making contact with Harris, a strong odor of marijuana was detected emitting from inside the car.
Hawthorne said a probable cause search of the vehicle was subsequently conducted.
Deputies found over 58 pounds of marijuana individually packaged for sale and a 9mm handgun inside the Chevrolet Impala, Hawthorne said.
Harris was arrested for marijuana possession of more than 50 pounds, a 2nd-Degree Felony.
“Interstate 10 is a frequent route for criminal activity coming into and through Chambers county,” Hawthorne said. “The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction teams will continue patrolling our major roadways to help deter criminal activity, and in support of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, combating the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.”
Methamphetamine apprehension made
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Covert Investigations Unit detectives made an arrest while conducting an operation targeting drug traffickers on the west side of Chambers County, Hawthorne said.
Detectives saw a man identified as 46-year-old Lee Thomas Harris delivering over an ounce of methamphetamine in the 8700 block of North State Highway 146 in Chambers County.
Harris was detained and placed into custody for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance that is more than four grams and less than 200 grams, a 1st-degree felony.
“Our Covert Investigative Unit will continue to investigate and pursue anyone dealing narcotics in Chambers County,” Hawthorne said. “Drug dealers from other counties will not get a free pass to sell narcotics in Chambers County.
“We will put forth our best effort to keep this activity away from our communities and prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent.”
