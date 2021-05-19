Gary Lynn Sanders passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562. A funeral service for Mr. Sanders will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel officiated by Pastor Jamie Lea with burial immediately following in Sterling~White Cemetery.
Gary Lynn Sanders, 72, of Crosby, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1948, in Baytown, Texas to parents Lloyd and Vernell Sanders who preceded him in death along with his brother, Terry Sanders; and his grandson, Noah Michael Sanders.
Gary Sanders was a lifetime resident of Crosby and a longtime member of Crosby United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the STAR Touring and Riding Association. Gary was known as a quiet, logical man who would give his honest opinion about any situation when asked.
Throughout his life Gary had many interests, skills, and hobbies; he rode and worked on motorcycles, did some dirt track racing, built and worked on cars, raised cattle, and rode horses. If something wasn’t working, Gary could be counted on to figure it out.
In his younger years, Gary was in the barbershop quartet at Robert E. Lee High School. He went on to accomplish many titles in life including Assistant Chief for the Emergency Response Team for Exxon at the Mont Belvieu plastics plant, Instructor for many years at the A&M Industrial Fire School, Band Parent President at Crosby High School and even had his private pilots license which he used to serve in the Civil Air Patrol at one point in his life. Throughout their 50 years of marriage, Gary and Irene did everything together and shared many precious memories. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Irene Sanders; sons, Donny Sanders and wife Heather, Mark Sanders and wife Amy; sister, Connie Mullins and husband George; granddaughter, Sabrina Sanders; bonus grandchildren (foreign exchange students) Carla, Daniela, Mathilde, Pia, and Luan along with numerous nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562.
A funeral service for Mr. Sanders will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel officiated by Pastor Jamie Lea with burial immediately following in Sterling~White Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Steven Strouhal, Jimmie Strouhal, Jr., Joseph Strouhal, Chris Landry, John Strouhal, and Scott Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be George Mullins, Jimmie Strouhal, Sr., Marvin Sheppard, James Reese, and Eddie Foster.
