Lady Eagles finish second in Lamar Consolidated bracket
Barbers Hill’s girls made it to the championship game in last week’s Lamar Consolidated Invitational before losing a heart-breaker 54-48 to Cypress Ranch in the championship game.
Dalanna Carter led Eagles scorers with 24 points, hitting 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point land. Rachel Glynn backed up Carter with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Barbers Hill boys improve to 2-1 over Dayton, 81-35
Bryce Smith scored 16 points and Peyton Whittington added 15 to lead five Eagles into double figures as Barbers Hill defeated Dayton 81-35 Tuesday.
Trent Norman scored 12 points, and Aiden Williams and Wesley Wake added 10 points each as the Eagles outscored the Broncos 20-5 after one quarter, 35-11 at halftime and 56-19 after three periods.
Dyson Bellard led Dayton with 11 points.
Barbers Hill won its season opener Nov. 11 with a 72-45 humbling of Friendswood.
Smith scored 20 points and had 11 assists as the Eagles jumped out to a 39-22 halftime lead and steadily increased that lead in the second half. Hunter Bunn and Peyton Whittington added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cypress Creek dealt the Eagles a 56-50 loss on the first weekend of the season, thanks to 33 points from Corey Hadnot. Bryce Smith led The Hill with 17 points and Jaden Williams added 11.
Ganders off to 2-0 start
in basketball action
Junior Kylan Williams scored 20 points and senior Mason Compton added seven as Baytown Lee defeated Sam Rayburn 52-36 in Pasadena Tuesday night for Lee’s second win in as many games.
The Ganders got a great defensive team effort to fluster the Texans.
Coach Chance LaFour’s team opened the season last Friday with a 46-43 win over Galena Park.
Compton scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and snatched away five steals to lead Lee.
Williams scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and six steals and sophomore Amani Arzu finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Rangers score 77-56 win over Northbrook
Dre Charlot scored 19 points. Jakob Hernandez added 17 points and Johnny Daniels Jr. also cracked double digits with 11 points.
Sam Rayburn cruises to
victory over Lady Ganders
Hadijah Cortez grabbed 10 rebounds and Liliana Calzoncinti had nine, but it was not enough Tuesday as Pasadena Rayburn’s Texans downed the Lady Ganders 54-21.
Lee’s offense struggled and the Lady Ganders, now 0-3, trailed 27-6 at halftime. They found more ways to score in the second half.
Ashley Susatia led the team with six points. Melanie Reynosa had seven steals and Harmonie Brooks came up with five steals and seven rebounds.
The Lady Ganders host Tarkington at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
