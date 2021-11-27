After tapping the send key on a column, I usually think of something I left out. For example, in last week’s column about trying to avoid hurt feelings at work, I didn’t mention a mistake made on the “soc” (newspaper lingo for society) page back in the early Fifties.
Many weeks after we printed an engagement announcement, a week before the wedding we ran an advance story on plans for the ceremony, including time, place, names of attendants, etc. Busy work, granted, but we took weddings seriously, even to the point of keeping index-card files on the future bride and groom to remind them -- via letter or phone call -- about the advance story. Per their request, if they desired, we would end such stories thusly: “Friends are invited through the press to attend.”
Was this custom in general practice with community newspapers then? Or, I wondered whether inviting friends through the press was just a local tradition, an option offered by The Sun. Maybe, in some cases, formal invitations had never been sent out. Did the future bride and groom and their nearest of kin fear the guest list was incomplete? Because everyone gets so involved with details planning a wedding, it is possible to forget some people who should be invited.
Anyway, ours was not to reason why but just do it. Go along to get along.
I never realized how important this seemingly minor detail could be until I inadvertently omitted “friends are invited … “ in a pre-nuptial article. Soon after The Sun press rolled, my sin of omission became common knowledge among those within hearing distance. An extremely upset bride-to-be appeared on the scene, screaming loudly and crying hysterically. “You left it out! You left it out!” The Sun then was located on West Pearce at South Ashbel, so nearby neighbors at Lillie-Duke Hospital or Rhythm Music Store may have heard her, too.
I don’t recall whether we re-ran the story the next day to include the invitation through the press. If we didn’t make amends, we should have.
On a lighter note, here’s how my first interview assignment began when I transferred from “soc” to the news desk. I rang the doorbell; she slowly opened the door. She looked at me and shook her head. At first I didn’t think she was going to let me in.
“I didn’t know they were going to send a cub reporter,” she snorted, finally letting me in.
My feelings weren’t hurt. Actually I thought it was funny, and even funnier today as I wish I still looked and felt like a cub reporter. Today, that unhappy lady might look at me and comment: “I didn’t know they were going to send a worn-out Old Bear reporter.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
